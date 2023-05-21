Byron High School Student Ethan More Passes Away, Obituary Announced

Update: Ethan More Obituary

Ethan More Byron MN Death

The Byron High School community is mourning the loss of one of its own, Ethan More, who passed away on Monday, August 2, 2021. The cause of his death is still unknown.

Ethan More was a bright and talented student who was loved by everyone who knew him. He was a member of the Byron High School football team and was also involved in other extracurricular activities such as the school’s music program.

Byron High School Student Allegedly Died

The news of Ethan More’s death has sent shockwaves throughout the Byron community, leaving many students and faculty members grieving. The school district has offered its condolences to the family and friends of Ethan More, and has also provided resources to help students cope with their grief.

The Byron School District released a statement mourning the loss of Ethan More. The statement read, “The Byron School District is deeply saddened by the loss of Ethan More. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Ethan’s family and friends during this difficult time. We will continue to provide support to our students, staff, and community as we all mourn the loss of a beloved member of the Byron High School community.”

Ethan More’s obituary has been published, and it describes him as a kind and compassionate young man who was loved by many. The obituary also includes information about his life, his accomplishments, and his interests.

The cause of Ethan More’s death is still unknown, and the investigation is ongoing. The Byron Police Department is working with the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office to determine the cause of his death.

In Memory of Ethan More

The Byron High School community is coming together to remember Ethan More and honor his memory. A candlelight vigil was held on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, to remember Ethan More and offer support to his family and friends.

Many students and faculty members have also shared their memories of Ethan More on social media, describing him as a kind and caring person who always had a smile on his face. The hashtag #EthanMoreStrong has been trending on social media as a way for the community to come together and remember Ethan More.

The loss of Ethan More has been a devastating blow to the Byron High School community, but his memory will live on forever. He will be remembered for his kindness, his talent, and his love for his community. Rest in peace, Ethan More.

