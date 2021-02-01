Byron Shields Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : CBPO Byron Shields has Died .
Death Notice for Today January 31. 2020
CBPO Byron Shields has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 31. 2020.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
On behalf of BPA Family Network, we extend our heartfelt condolences to the Shields family, and to our U.S. Customs and Border Protection / Office of Field Operations Family in Nogales, Arizona. You all are in our Prayers 🙏
R.I.P. CBPO Byron Shields 💙🖤🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/AgqCNhCSUo
— BPA Family Network (@BpaFamily) February 1, 2021
