Byron Shields Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Supervisory @CBP Officer Byron Shields has Died .
Supervisory @CBP Officer Byron Shields has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 27. 2020.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
I'm saddened to hear that Supervisory @CBP Officer Byron Shields, who served at the Port of Nogales, AZ, has passed away in the line of duty. Please join me in praying for his family during this difficult time, & I'm grateful for Officer Shields’ service to keep our nation safe. https://t.co/8nTMwXSTmg
— Congresswoman Debbie Lesko (@RepDLesko) January 27, 2021
Congresswoman Debbie Lesko @RepDLesko I’m saddened to hear that Supervisory @CBP Officer Byron Shields, who served at the Port of Nogales, AZ, has passed away in the line of duty. Please join me in praying for his family during this difficult time, & I’m grateful for Officer Shields’ service to keep our nation safe.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.