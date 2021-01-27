Byron Shields Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Supervisory @CBP Officer Byron Shields has Died .

Supervisory @CBP Officer Byron Shields has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 27. 2020.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

I'm saddened to hear that Supervisory @CBP Officer Byron Shields, who served at the Port of Nogales, AZ, has passed away in the line of duty. Please join me in praying for his family during this difficult time, & I'm grateful for Officer Shields’ service to keep our nation safe. https://t.co/8nTMwXSTmg — Congresswoman Debbie Lesko (@RepDLesko) January 27, 2021

Congresswoman Debbie Lesko @RepDLesko I’m saddened to hear that Supervisory @CBP Officer Byron Shields, who served at the Port of Nogales, AZ, has passed away in the line of duty. Please join me in praying for his family during this difficult time, & I’m grateful for Officer Shields’ service to keep our nation safe.