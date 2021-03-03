Byun Hee-soo Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Byun Hee-soo has Died .

RT @hyunsuinseoul: Byun Hee-soo, the transgender soldier who was forcibly discharged against her will and fought for her right to serve in the ministry, has died. Rest In Peace. ❤️ https://twitter.com/Taehoon_Lim/status/1367076545051852801

