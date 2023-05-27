“C. difficile Rapid Test Kit”: Understanding C. difficile Infection and Utilizing the Clostridium difficile Rapid Test Kit – A Guide by Vitrosens Biotechnology

Clostridium difficile (C. difficile) Infection: Symptoms, Testing, and Treatment

Clostridium difficile is a gram-positive bacterium that causes severe diarrheal infections, leading to colon inflammation and even colon cancer, especially in older people. According to the CDC, in 2017, there were 223,900 cases in hospitalized patients and 12,800 deaths in the United States. C. difficile is an emerging human pathogen that spreads among people via the fecal-oral pathway. In this article, we will discuss the symptoms of C. difficile infection, various testing procedures, and how to treat it.

Symptoms of C. difficile Infection

The symptoms of C. difficile infection can vary from mild to severe, and they usually appear 5 to 10 days after beginning an antibiotic treatment. The most common symptom is watery diarrhea as often as 10 to 15 times a day. Other symptoms include abdominal cramping and pain, which can be severe, rapid heart rate, dehydration, fever, nausea, increased white blood cell count, kidney failure, loss of appetite, swollen abdomen, weight loss, and blood or pus in the stool. These varying degrees of symptoms require urgent medical attention. Otherwise, they can progress to the most severe form of colitis, which can be life-threatening and fatal.

Testing for C. difficile Infection

To diagnose C. difficile infection, doctors can perform various tests, including stool culture, enzyme immunoassay, PCR, and rapid antigen tests. The most commonly used test is the rapid antigen test, which is a simple, rapid, and accurate diagnostic test. In the use of the Clostridium difficile rapid test kit, fecal samples are usually used as specimens. A small amount of fecal samples is first collected with the apparatus used in the kit. The sample is then mixed with the extraction buffer for 2 minutes. The test cassette is then removed from the package and placed on a flat surface. Finally, 3-4 drops of the sample are dropped into the well on the cassette. After 15 minutes, if both the C and T lines on the cassette are visible, the test is positive. If the test line is not visible, the test is negative. However, if the C line is not visible, the test is invalid and needs to be repeated.

Treating C. difficile Infection

If feasible, patients who are receiving antibiotics when symptoms start should discontinue. This interruption in antibiotic treatment may occasionally cause the symptoms to go away independently. Antibiotics that can destroy C. difficile spores will need to be used to treat patients who do not improve after stopping broad-spectrum antibiotics. Vancomycin is primarily used to treat primary infections, with a typical dose of 125 mg every 6 hours. A fecal microbiota transplant (FMT) may be an option for patients who do not respond to conventional antibiotic treatment. With recurrent CDI (Clostridium difficile Infection), healthcare professionals can transfer feces from a healthy individual to a patient’s colon. With a 93% cure rate, this procedure is the most effective therapy for severe CDI. Recurrence rates of CDI in patients receiving an FMT are typically low, hovering around 19%, making it an excellent option for treating instances of persistent CDI. In certain instances, the medication might cause flare-ups of inflammatory bowel disease. As FMT has only been FDA-approved since 2011 and only a small number of operations have been carried out, its long-term implications remain unknown. The contaminated portion of the colon can be removed to treat CDI if transplantation is not a possibility.

Conclusion

Clostridium difficile is a life-threatening gram-positive bacterium that causes diarrheal infections, leading to serious colon infections and even colon cancer, especially in older people. The symptoms of C. difficile infection can vary from mild to severe, and they require urgent medical attention. Various tests, including the rapid antigen test, can diagnose C. difficile infection accurately. Treatment options include discontinuing antibiotics, using antibiotics that can destroy C. difficile spores, or using fecal microbiota transplant for severe cases. It is important to seek medical attention promptly if you experience any symptoms of C. difficile infection.

