CA Juneteenth Concert Shooting Leaves One Dead and Two Injured today.

One person was killed and at least one more was wounded in a shooting that abruptly ended a Juneteenth celebration in Southern California on Saturday evening. The event was scheduled to take place at Liberty Station in San Diego, but was halted after the incident occurred. The San Diego Police Department received reports of gunfire around 6:45 p.m. local time. The concert, called “All Hands on Deck,” was advertised as a family-friendly environment. At this time, authorities have not identified any suspects or made any arrests. The story is still developing, and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

News Source : Meghann Dyke

Source Link :One dead and two injured in shooting during CA. Juneteenth concert/