CA Mohit Agarwal passes away at 40

It is with immense sadness that we report the passing of Faculty Mohit Agarwal, a young CA in his early 40s from Kolkata who recently suffered a heart attack in Pune. Mohit was a popular, energetic member of the CA community, known for his commitment to maintaining a healthy work-life balance by practicing daily yoga and taking morning walks. Mohit’s untimely and unexpected passing is a tragic loss for everyone who knew him, and our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends during this difficult time.

Mohit’s dedication to achieving a healthy work-life balance is a reminder to us all of the importance of taking care of ourselves and finding ways to reduce stress and maintain our physical and mental health. As CAs, we often work long hours and balance a large workload, making it easy for us to neglect our health and wellbeing. However, Mohit’s example shows us that it is possible to prioritize our health and still be successful in our careers.

It is also important to remember that sudden cardiac arrest can happen to anyone, even those who are seemingly healthy and fit. While there is no way to predict when a heart attack might occur, there are steps we can take to reduce our risk, such as maintaining a healthy diet and exercise regimen, not smoking, and getting regular check-ups with a healthcare provider.

To honor Mohit’s memory and legacy, we can all make a commitment to prioritize our health and wellbeing, both inside and outside of work. We can also take the time to reach out to our loved ones and remind them of how much they mean to us, as life is precious and unpredictable.

Lastly, we extend our deepest condolences to Mohit’s family and friends during this difficult time. May they find comfort in the memories and love they shared with him, and may his legacy inspire us all to live our lives to the fullest.

Very sad to know Faculty Mohit Agarwal ,young CA in early 40 from Kolkata passed away at Pune by Heart Attack.he was popular and energetic,doing yoga and morning walk daily.Very unfortunate! May God give strength to family & friends to bear such loss #WorkLifeBalance pic.twitter.com/IsxH2sURyB — DHIRAJ KHANDELWAL (@kdhiraj123) April 3, 2023

