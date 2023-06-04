Cabbage fritters recipe: Indian-style Cabbage Fritters: Badhakopir Bora or Cabbage Pakoda

Cabbage Fritters: A Delicious Indian Snack

If you’re looking for a new way to enjoy cabbage, why not try making cabbage fritters? Also known as Badhakopir Bora or cabbage pakoda, these Indian fritters are crispy on the outside and soft on the inside, with a savory flavor that’s sure to satisfy. Plus, they’re easy to make and require just a few simple ingredients. In this article, we’ll take a closer look at how to make cabbage fritters, as well as their nutritional benefits and serving suggestions.

Ingredients

To make cabbage fritters, you’ll need the following ingredients:

1 small cabbage, shredded

1 cup besan (chickpea flour)

1/2 teaspoon turmeric

1/2 teaspoon cumin powder

1/2 teaspoon coriander powder

1/2 teaspoon red chili powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

Water, as needed

Oil, for frying

Instructions

To make cabbage fritters, follow these simple steps:

In a large bowl, combine the shredded cabbage, besan, turmeric, cumin powder, coriander powder, red chili powder, and salt. Mix well. Add water, a little at a time, and mix until the batter is smooth and thick. The amount of water you’ll need will depend on the consistency of the besan – you want the batter to be thick enough to hold its shape when dropped into hot oil. Heat oil in a deep frying pan or wok. When the oil is hot, drop spoonfuls of the batter into the oil, being careful not to overcrowd the pan. Fry the fritters until they’re golden brown and crispy on the outside, flipping them over halfway through to ensure even cooking. Remove the fritters from the oil and place them on a paper towel-lined plate to drain off any excess oil. Serve the fritters hot, with your favorite chutney or sauce.

Nutritional Benefits

Cabbage fritters are a delicious way to incorporate this nutritious vegetable into your diet. Cabbage is low in calories and high in fiber, making it a great choice for weight management and digestion. It’s also packed with vitamins and minerals, including vitamin C, vitamin K, folate, and potassium. Besan, the chickpea flour used in this recipe, is also a good source of protein and fiber.

Serving Suggestions

Cabbage fritters can be served as a snack or appetizer, or as a side dish to a larger meal. They’re often paired with a tangy chutney or sauce, such as mint chutney or tamarind chutney. You could also try serving them with a side of cucumber raita or yogurt dip for a cooling contrast to the spicy fritters. For a more substantial meal, serve cabbage fritters alongside rice or naan bread.

Conclusion

Cabbage fritters are a tasty and nutritious snack that’s easy to make at home. With just a few simple ingredients, you can create a crispy and flavorful treat that’s perfect for sharing with friends and family. So next time you’re looking for a new way to enjoy cabbage, give these fritters a try – you won’t be disappointed!

