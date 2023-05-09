“Cabs in London cash”: What You Should Know: Are London Cabs Limited to Cash-Only Payments?

London is a bustling, cosmopolitan city with a reliable and efficient transportation system. The iconic black cabs and yellow minicabs are a common sight on the city’s streets, and they provide a convenient way for millions of people to move around every day. However, many tourists and visitors to London wonder if cash is the only payment option for London cabs. In this article, we will explore the various payment options available for London cabs and everything you need to know about them.

Cash Payment

Cash payment has been the most common way to pay for cab rides in London. Passengers pay the driver with cash at the end of the journey. Carrying cash around can also be risky, especially in crowded areas where pickpocketing is common.

Credit/Debit Card Payment

Many London cabs now accept credit and debit card payments. Payment can be made using a contactless card or by inserting the card into a chip-and-pin machine. One of the advantages of using a credit or debit card to pay for a cab ride is that it is a safe and secure way to make a payment.

Mobile Payment

Mobile payment is gaining popularity in London, and many cab companies now offer mobile payment options. Mobile payment can be made using a variety of apps, including Apple Pay, Google Pay, and PayPal. Passengers can link their credit or debit card to the app, and payment can be made with a few taps on their phone.

Prepaid Cards

Prepaid cards work like credit or debit cards but are preloaded with a specific amount of money. Passengers can use the card to pay for their cab ride, and the fare will be deducted from the card balance. Prepaid cards can also be used for other purchases, making them a versatile payment option.

Account Payment

Account payment is a payment option available for corporate clients who use cabs frequently. This option allows clients to set up an account with a cab company and pay for their rides at the end of the month. This is a convenient option for businesses that need to keep track of their expenses and do not want to deal with cash or credit card payments.

In conclusion, cash is no longer the only payment option available for London cabs. Passengers can now pay for their rides using credit or debit cards, mobile payment, prepaid cards, or account payment. These payment options offer convenience, security, and versatility. However, it is important to note that not all cabs accept all payment options, so passengers should check with the driver before the journey begins. Furthermore, passengers should always ensure that they have enough money or credit on their payment method of choice to avoid any inconvenience or delays.