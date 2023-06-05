Cache of illegal cartridges and pistols seized in Delhi, accused arrested from bus terminal

Lawrence Bishnoi-Kala Jathedi Gang : Huge cache of illegal cartridges and pistols seized in Delhi; suspect Mukand Singh arrested

An associate of an illegal immigrant has been arrested in Delhi for allegedly operating a high-profile arms supply racket. Mukand Singh, 26, from Amritsar, Punjab, was found in possession of 25 illegal pistols and a cache of cartridges said to be intended for the Lawrence Bishnoi-Kala Jathedi gang. Singh reportedly revealed during interrogation that he had been running the racket on behalf of handlers based in the US and Dubai for six months. He claimed to have procured the weapons from a manufacturer in Burhanpur, MP, using funds transferred via Western Union Money Transfer.

News Source : Abhishek Tiwari

