Loretta Van Buren : Cache Woman on Trial for Husband’s Murder

A series of murder trials are set to take place in May and June, with the first trial involving a Cache woman accused of killing her husband. Loretta Van Buren is facing a first-degree murder charge for allegedly shooting her husband, Terry, in September 2019 and making it look like a suicide. Investigators believe financial struggles and marital issues led to the murder, and that Van Buren staged the scene to collect insurance money. The trial will be held in Chief District Judge Scott D. Meaders’ courtroom. Two other murder trials will also take place during this time period.

News Source : The Lawton Constitution

Murder trials Jury trial docket Criminal justice system Legal proceedings High-profile cases