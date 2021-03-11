Cacique Tabata Kuikuro Death – Obituary : The Amazon lost a Xingu warrior to cancer yesterday. So sad to hear the news of the passing of Cacique Tabata Kuikuro, Indigenou…

OBITUARIES – CAUSE OF DEATH.

The Amazon lost a Xingu warrior to cancer yesterday. So sad to hear the news of the passing of Cacique Tabata Kuikuro, Indigenous leader and warrior for the Kuikuro people in the Xingu Indigenous Reserve in the Brazilian Amazon. RIP Cacique Tabata! #XinguVivoParaSempre



——————————-NOTICE.

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post on Facebook.

TRIBUTES.

You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.