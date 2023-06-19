Cadalack Ron’s “Or Not” featuring Tone 3

Cadalack Ron teams up with Tone 3 for the song “Or Not”.
Verse 1 (Cadalack Ron):
Or not, I'm the one they adore or not<br>
I'm the one they ignore or not<br>
These rappers bore me, I'm sort of a sport<br>
I'm sort of a whore for this music, my sword is my voice<br>
And I'm sort of a lord when I'm forcing my choice<br>
Like, "Listen to me, or you're missing the beat<br>
And if you're missing the beat, you're missing the point"<br>
My mission's to reach, my vision's to see<br>
My decision's to be the best that I can be<br>
Or not, I'm the one they adore or not<br>
I'm the one they ignore or not
Chorus (Tone 3):
Or not, you can love me or not<br>
But I ain't gonna stop, no I ain't gonna stop
Verse 2 (Tone 3):
Or not, I'm the one they wanna be<br>
But they can't compete, they can't compete<br>
I'm on the street, I'm on the beat<br>
I'm on the top, I'm on the peak<br>
Or not, I'm the one that they hate<br>
But they can't relate, they can't relate<br>
I'm on the rise, I'm on the climb<br>
I'm on the grind, I'm on my time
Chorus (Tone 3):
Or not, you can love me or not<br>
But I ain't gonna stop, no I ain't gonna stop
Outro (Cadalack Ron):
Or not, we're the ones that they fear or not<br>
We're the ones that they cheer or not<br>
We're the ones that they jeer or not<br>
We're the ones that they hear or not<br>
Or not, we're the ones that'll make it or not<br>
We're the ones that'll break it or not<br>
We're the ones that'll take it or not<br>
We're the ones that'll fake it or not
- Cadalack Ron
- Tone 3
- Hip hop music
- Rap battles
- Underground rap scene