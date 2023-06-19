Cadalack Ron’s “Or Not” featuring Tone 3







Cadalack Ron – Or Not Ft Tone 3

Verse 1 (Cadalack Ron): Or not, I'm the one they adore or not<br> I'm the one they ignore or not<br> These rappers bore me, I'm sort of a sport<br> I'm sort of a whore for this music, my sword is my voice<br> And I'm sort of a lord when I'm forcing my choice<br> Like, "Listen to me, or you're missing the beat<br> And if you're missing the beat, you're missing the point"<br> My mission's to reach, my vision's to see<br> My decision's to be the best that I can be<br> Or not, I'm the one they adore or not<br> I'm the one they ignore or not Chorus (Tone 3): Or not, you can love me or not<br> But I ain't gonna stop, no I ain't gonna stop Verse 2 (Tone 3): Or not, I'm the one they wanna be<br> But they can't compete, they can't compete<br> I'm on the street, I'm on the beat<br> I'm on the top, I'm on the peak<br> Or not, I'm the one that they hate<br> But they can't relate, they can't relate<br> I'm on the rise, I'm on the climb<br> I'm on the grind, I'm on my time Chorus (Tone 3): Or not, you can love me or not<br> But I ain't gonna stop, no I ain't gonna stop Outro (Cadalack Ron): Or not, we're the ones that they fear or not<br> We're the ones that they cheer or not<br> We're the ones that they jeer or not<br> We're the ones that they hear or not<br> Or not, we're the ones that'll make it or not<br> We're the ones that'll break it or not<br> We're the ones that'll take it or not<br> We're the ones that'll fake it or not

Cadalack Ron teams up with Tone 3 for the song “Or Not”.





Cadalack Ron Tone 3 Hip hop music Rap battles Underground rap scene