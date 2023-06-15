Cadet in Japan kills two colleagues at shooting range today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

On June 15, 2023, an 18-year-old cadet from the Ground Self-Defense Force allegedly shot and killed two fellow personnel at a firing range in Gifu City. One other person was injured in the incident. The male cadet was apprehended at the scene and has admitted to firing the rifle with the intention of causing harm. The victims were all male members stationed at Camp Moriyama in Nagoya. The deceased were aged 52 and 25, while the injured member was 25 years old. The cadet joined a training unit under the GSDF Middle Army’s direct jurisdiction in April of the same year, and began shooting training after the Golden Week period. The GSDF officer in charge of the 10th Division, which is headquartered in Moriyama Ward, Nagoya, stated that this was an unprecedented incident, and that the cadets undergo training with rifles without bullets before progressing to live-fire exercises. The incident is being investigated by the prefectural police, who usually leave SDF facility incidents to the SDF’s police unit to handle. In the past, there have been incidents involving live-fire exercises, including one in 1984 where a GSDF member killed one person and injured three others, one in 2016 where nine members accidentally fired live ammunition, and one in 2021 where a mortar shell was accidentally fired during a drill.

