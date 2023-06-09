Caesars Atlantic City Suicide: Michael Bordonaro Jumps to his Death

Man Jumps to His Death from Caesars Atlantic City Hotel

A tragic incident occurred at the Caesars Atlantic City hotel when a man identified as Michael Bordonaro jumped to his death from the 20th floor. The incident happened on Saturday afternoon, and it’s believed that Bordonaro, who was from Philadelphia, was in his mid-50s.

According to witnesses, Bordonaro climbed over the balcony railing and leapt off the building, falling to his death on the pavement below. The incident was witnessed by several people who were around the area at the time.

Emergency services were called to the scene, but they could do nothing to save Bordonaro’s life. The police are currently investigating the incident to determine the motive behind the suicide.

The Caesars Atlantic City hotel management has released a statement expressing their condolences to the family and friends of the deceased. The hotel also said that they are cooperating with the authorities in the ongoing investigation.

This is a tragic incident that highlights the importance of mental health and the need for support for individuals going through difficult times. It’s essential to seek help and support when going through depression or other mental health issues.

