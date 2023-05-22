Cairo Ammar Jordan : Louisiana woman seeks change of venue in death of boy found in suitcase in southern Indiana

Louisiana Woman Charged in Death of Boy Found in Suitcase Seeks Change of Venue Due to Public Outrage: Suspect Name Mentioned

A woman from Louisiana who is facing charges in connection with the death of a young boy whose body was found in a suitcase in rural southern Indiana last year is seeking a change of venue. Dawn Coleman’s lawyer filed a request for a change of venue, claiming that public outrage over the child’s death would prevent her from receiving a fair trial in southern Indiana’s Washington County. Coleman was arrested in San Francisco in October and is charged with aiding, inducing or causing murder, neglect of a dependent resulting in death, and obstruction of justice. A hearing is scheduled for June 1 on the request for a change of venue.

