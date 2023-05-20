Cairo Ammar Jordan : Louisiana woman seeks change of venue in Indiana suitcase victim case

1. #JusticeForTheBoy

A woman from Louisiana who has been charged in connection with the death of a boy whose body was found in a suitcase in rural southern Indiana last year is seeking a change of venue. Dawn Coleman’s attorney argues that she would not receive a fair trial in southern Indiana’s Washington County due to public hostility against her, outrage over the boy’s death, and media coverage. Coleman was arrested in San Francisco in October and is charged with aiding, inducing, or causing murder, neglect of a dependent resulting in death, and obstruction of justice. A hearing on the change of venue request is set for June 1. Cairo Ammar Jordan, the 5-year-old boy who died from vomiting and diarrhea that led to dehydration, was buried last June at a cemetery in Salem, Indiana, after a memorial service.

Read Full story : Woman charged in death of boy found in suitcase seeks change of Indiana venue | KTVE /

News Source : The Associated Press

