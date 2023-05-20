Cairo Ammar Jordan : Louisiana woman seeks venue change in trial for death of boy found in Indiana suitcase

A Louisiana woman accused of involvement in the death of a young boy found in a suitcase in rural southern Indiana last year is requesting a change of venue for her trial. Dawn Coleman’s attorney argues that public outrage over the child’s death and media coverage would prevent her from receiving a fair trial in southern Indiana’s Washington County. Coleman was arrested in San Francisco in October and charged with murder, neglect of a dependent resulting in death, and obstruction of justice in connection with the death of 5-year-old Cairo Ammar Jordan. A hearing on the change of venue request is set for June 1. Cairo’s mother, DeJaune Ludie Anderson, remains at large and is wanted on a felony murder warrant.

News Source : The Associated Press

