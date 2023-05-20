Cairo Ammar Jordan : Louisiana woman seeks venue change in trial for death of boy found in Indiana suitcase

Louisiana Woman Charged in Death of Boy Found in Suitcase Seeks Change of Venue Due to Public Outrage: Dawn Coleman

A Louisiana woman accused of involvement in the death of a young boy found in a suitcase in rural southern Indiana last year is requesting a change of venue for her trial. Dawn Coleman’s attorney argues that public outrage over the child’s death and media coverage would prevent her from receiving a fair trial in southern Indiana’s Washington County. Coleman was arrested in San Francisco in October and charged with murder, neglect of a dependent resulting in death, and obstruction of justice in connection with the death of 5-year-old Cairo Ammar Jordan. A hearing on the change of venue request is set for June 1. Cairo’s mother, DeJaune Ludie Anderson, remains at large and is wanted on a felony murder warrant.

Read Full story : Woman Charged in Death of Boy Found in Suitcase Seeks Change of Indiana Venue /

News Source : The Associated Press

1. “Child death case venue change”

2. “Indiana trial venue change”

3. “Legal venue change request”

4. “Suitcase murder trial location”

5. “SEO-focused keyword targeting”