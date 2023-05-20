Cairo Jordan : Louisiana woman charged in connection with death of 5-year-old Cairo Jordan seeks change of venue for trial in southern Indiana

Louisiana Woman Charged in Indiana Suitcase Murder Requests Change of Venue for Trial

Dawn Coleman, a Louisiana woman charged with helping DeJaune Anderson dispose of her five-year-old son’s body after he killed him, is seeking a change of venue for her hearing. Her attorney, Ryan Bower, argues that a fair trial in southern Indiana would be difficult due to the media attention surrounding the case, leaving a lack of unbiased prospective jurors in the area. Cairo Jordan, who was believed to have died in Kentucky, was then carried to southern Indiana in a suitcase and dumped in a heavily-wooded rural area, where his body was found a week later. Coleman’s attorney filed the venue change request on her behalf, citing public hostility against her, outrage over the boy’s death, and media coverage. A hearing is set for June 1.

News Source : Zoey Khalid

