Caitlyn Kaufman Death -Dead : Caitlyn Kaufman shot and killed on her way to work .
Caitlyn Kaufman has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 6. 2020.
Caitlyn was an ICU nurse and healthcare hero who was senselessly shot and killed on her way to work. Sending my thoughts and prayers to the Kaufman family. 🙏 https://t.co/cZRC5s78vh
— Scanlan Sports™️ (@danie1scanlan) December 6, 2020
Scanlan Sports @danie1scanlan Caitlyn was an ICU nurse and healthcare hero who was senselessly shot and killed on her way to work. Sending my thoughts and prayers to the Kaufman family.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.