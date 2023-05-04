“Caitríona Perry RTÉ departure” : RTÉ’s Six One News co-anchor Caitríona Perry to depart from the network

Introduction

After almost 16 years with RTÉ, Six One News co-presenter Caitríona Perry has announced that she will be leaving the Irish broadcaster to take up a new role with the BBC in the US. Perry’s departure will come at the end of the month, with her new position as chief presenter with the BBC based in Washington beginning at the end of the summer. Perry said that while leaving RTÉ was a tough decision, she was excited about the opportunity presented to her by the BBC.

Perry’s Career at RTÉ

Perry has been a fixture at RTÉ since she began as an editor and reporter on the News at One radio programme. Throughout her tenure, she has worked across all desks and platforms in the RTÉ newsroom, covering a wide variety of stories. She became RTÉ’s Washington Correspondent in 2013, where she covered major stories such as the US Presidential election and inauguration of President Donald Trump, the Berkeley tragedy, and reported from across North America, Cuba, and Haiti.

Perry’s work has also included presenting many RTÉ News Specials, including coverage of the 2020 US Presidential Elections and 2021 Inauguration, the visit of Pope Francis to Ireland, additional programmes during the pandemic, and most recently, the visit to Ireland of US President Joe Biden. She has also been an occasional presenter of RTÉ Morning Ireland, Leaders’ Questions, and The Week in Politics, and produced and presented several special Nationwide programmes on Canada, Australia, and the Irish in the White House.

Reaction to Perry’s Departure

RTÉ News & Current Affairs Managing Director Deirdre McCarthy said that Perry had been a hugely valued member of the RTÉ News team for over 15 years, as a journalist, a colleague, and a friend. While RTÉ will miss Perry’s presence as a co-presenter of Six One News, McCarthy expressed her delight for Perry’s new opportunity with the BBC, adding that the Irish broadcaster is proud to see such a talented Irish journalist go on to succeed on a global news stage.

Perry’s Departure and Legacy

Perry’s departure from RTÉ marks the end of a significant chapter in her career, as well as in the history of Irish broadcasting. As a woman in a male-dominated industry, Perry’s accomplishments and contributions to the field have been significant. Her reporting from Washington, in particular, has been praised for its insight and depth.

While Perry’s departure will undoubtedly be felt by her colleagues at RTÉ, her legacy will continue to inspire the next generation of journalists in Ireland and beyond. Perry’s move to the BBC is a testament to her talent and dedication to the craft of journalism, and we can only look forward to seeing what she will achieve in her new role.

Conclusion

Caitríona Perry’s departure from RTÉ is a significant loss for the Irish broadcaster, but it is also a testament to her talent and dedication to the craft of journalism. Her reporting from Washington and her work on RTÉ News Specials have left an indelible mark on the Irish broadcasting industry, and her move to the BBC is a testament to her ability to succeed on a global news stage. As Perry embarks on this new chapter in her career, we can only wish her the best of luck and look forward to seeing what she will achieve in the years to come.