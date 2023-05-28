Cajun mac and cheese recipe.: A Simple Recipe for Delicious Cajun Mac and Cheese That Will Delight Your Guests

Easy Cajun Mac and Cheese Recipe | This is a Crowd Pleaser

Mac and cheese is a classic comfort food that everyone loves. But sometimes, you want to spice things up a bit. That’s where Cajun mac and cheese comes in. This dish takes the classic mac and cheese recipe and adds a spicy kick that will have your taste buds dancing.

Ingredients

1 pound elbow macaroni

4 tablespoons unsalted butter

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

3 cups whole milk

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika

1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 pound andouille sausage, sliced

1 cup grated cheddar cheese

1/2 cup grated parmesan cheese

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350°F. Cook the macaroni according to the package directions. Drain and set aside. In a large saucepan, melt the butter over medium heat. Whisk in the flour and cook for 1-2 minutes, stirring constantly. Add the milk, garlic powder, onion powder, smoked paprika, cayenne pepper, salt, and black pepper. Whisk until smooth. Bring the mixture to a simmer and cook for 5-7 minutes, or until thickened. Add the sliced andouille sausage and stir until heated through. Stir in the cheddar cheese and parmesan cheese until melted and smooth. Add the cooked macaroni to the sauce and stir to combine. Transfer the mac and cheese to a baking dish. Bake for 15-20 minutes, or until bubbly and golden brown on top. Serve hot and enjoy!

Tips

If you can’t find andouille sausage, you can use another type of spicy sausage, such as chorizo or hot Italian sausage.

If you like your mac and cheese extra spicy, you can add more cayenne pepper or hot sauce to the recipe.

If you want to make this recipe ahead of time, you can prepare it up to the point of baking. Cover the dish with foil and refrigerate for up to 24 hours. When you’re ready to bake, remove the foil and bake as directed, adding an extra 5-10 minutes to the baking time.

Conclusion

This easy Cajun mac and cheese recipe is a crowd pleaser that will have everyone asking for seconds. It’s perfect for a family dinner or a potluck with friends. The spicy andouille sausage adds a great depth of flavor, while the combination of cheddar and parmesan cheese creates a rich and creamy sauce. Give this recipe a try and see how it becomes a family favorite.

