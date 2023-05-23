Caleb Conley – the slain Deputy Sheriff : Scott County Deputy Caleb Conley shot and killed during traffic stop

Caleb Conley – the slain Deputy Sheriff : Scott County Deputy Caleb Conley shot and killed during traffic stop

Posted on May 23, 2023

Scott County Sheriff’s Deputy Caleb Conley Killed in Shooting on I-75 Traffic Stop

Scott County Sheriff Tony Hampton reported that a traffic stop on the interstate near Georgetown resulted in the shooting and killing of Deputy Caleb Conley on Monday. The incident occurred at around 5 p.m. near mile marker 127 on I-75 when Conley tried to stop a suspect from fleeing. Conley, who served with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office for four years and the U.S. Army for eight years, leaves behind a wife, small children, and his parents. The suspect is in custody, and Kentucky State Police are investigating the shooting. This is the first time a deputy has been killed in the line of duty since Hampton became sheriff. Governor Andy Beshear released a statement offering condolences to Conley’s family and fellow law enforcement officers.

News Source : Taylor Six

  1. Central Kentucky shooting
  2. Deputy killed during traffic stop
  3. Suspect in custody after police shooting
  4. Traffic stop shooting in Kentucky
  5. Law enforcement officer killed in Central Kentucky
Post Views: 13

Leave a Reply