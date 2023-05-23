Caleb Conley – the slain Deputy Sheriff : Scott County Deputy Caleb Conley shot and killed during traffic stop

Scott County Sheriff’s Deputy Caleb Conley Killed in Shooting on I-75 Traffic Stop

Scott County Sheriff Tony Hampton reported that a traffic stop on the interstate near Georgetown resulted in the shooting and killing of Deputy Caleb Conley on Monday. The incident occurred at around 5 p.m. near mile marker 127 on I-75 when Conley tried to stop a suspect from fleeing. Conley, who served with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office for four years and the U.S. Army for eight years, leaves behind a wife, small children, and his parents. The suspect is in custody, and Kentucky State Police are investigating the shooting. This is the first time a deputy has been killed in the line of duty since Hampton became sheriff. Governor Andy Beshear released a statement offering condolences to Conley’s family and fellow law enforcement officers.

News Source : Taylor Six

