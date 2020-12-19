Caleb Scott Death -Obituary – Dead : Caleb Scott has Died .
Caleb Scott has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 19. 2020.
Nikki Faist 22 hrs · Oh Caleb Scott Solberg you were just a fun, hyper,loving, and sometimes crazy person! You have touch so many lives and you will be deeply missed…. Rest in peace… Watch over your family and especially Zack and your mom and dad…. Remembering all the good time we had together and will forever be greatful to know you…
Ashlee Swearingen wrote
Rest In Peace Caleb Scott Solberg. You will be missed dearly. My prayers and condolences go out to the Solberg family.
