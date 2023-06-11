Calgary Police Host “Wheel Into Summer” Program Providing Bikes and Safety Gear to Students

“Calgary Police Youth Foundation helps kids ‘wheel into summer'” : Calgary Police help kids “wheel into summer” with bike program

Calgary police are participating in the “Wheel into Summer” program this weekend, which provides bicycles and safety equipment to students who might not have access to them. Police officers also provide in-person training to recipients. This is the second year that the Calgary Police Youth Foundation and the Calgary police have hosted the event, with the aim of building connections with the kids through positive interactions with law enforcement. Constable Dave Brown stated that the program is especially helpful for recent arrivals from Ukraine and other countries who are still adjusting to life in Canada. Twelve children received new bikes, gear, and one-on-one training from the police.

