Calgary resident Sharon “Lynn” Peacock, 64, passes away: Obituary

Obituary for Sharon “Lynn” Peacock

Sharon “Lynn” Peacock, a resident of Calgary, AB, passed away at the age of 64. She was born on August 3, 1956, to parents Robert and Margaret Peacock.

Lynn was a beloved member of her community and was known for her kind heart and infectious laugh. She had a passion for gardening and spent many hours tending to her beautiful flowers. Lynn also enjoyed cooking and baking for her family and friends.

Lynn is survived by her siblings, nieces and nephews, and many dear friends. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

A celebration of Lynn’s life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society in Lynn’s memory.

