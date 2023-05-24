“California 20-year-old” today : California man identified as Alabama John Doe, previously unknown for 20 years

"California 20-year-old" today : California man identified as Alabama John Doe, previously unknown for 20 years

Posted on May 24, 2023

20-Year-Old California Man Identified as Alabama John Doe today 2023.
Authorities in Marshall County, Alabama, have identified the remains of a body found in 1997 as those of Jeffrey Douglas Kimzey from Santa Barbara, California. The body was discovered in a decomposed state on Eagle Rock Drive in Union Grove, with the head and hands removed and the feet gnawed off. It is believed Kimzey was either stabbed or shot in a separate location before his body was dumped near the Marshall/Morgan County line.

