“California 20-year-old” today : California man identified as Alabama John Doe, previously unknown for 20 years

20-Year-Old California Man Identified as Alabama John Doe today 2023.

Authorities in Marshall County, Alabama, have identified the remains of a body found in 1997 as those of Jeffrey Douglas Kimzey from Santa Barbara, California. The body was discovered in a decomposed state on Eagle Rock Drive in Union Grove, with the head and hands removed and the feet gnawed off. It is believed Kimzey was either stabbed or shot in a separate location before his body was dumped near the Marshall/Morgan County line.

News Source : Kait Newsum

