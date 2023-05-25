“California AG: No charges for officer in Leonel Chavez shooting”

Leonel Chavez : Report concludes shooting of Leonel Chavez by CHP officer was in self-defense

The California attorney general’s office released a report on Wednesday stating that a CHP officer’s shooting of a driver in Los Angeles County was in self-defense and that the officer should not be prosecuted. The incident occurred in 2021 when Leonel Chavez was involved in a non-injury car accident and allegedly attempted to flee the scene before being confronted by two CHP officers. Chavez became agitated and hostile towards the officers and witnesses, and when Officer Daniel Castaneda attempted to search him for a weapon, Chavez grabbed the officer’s holstered handgun. Castaneda and his partner warned Chavez to back off, but he continued to advance towards them. Castaneda fired a Taser, which had no effect, and then opened fire, fatally shooting Chavez. The report concluded that Castaneda acted reasonably and believed that Chavez posed an imminent threat of death or great bodily injury. The report also included policy and practice recommendations for law enforcement agencies. This is the third report issued under a law that requires the state to investigate any shooting by a law enforcement officer that kills an unarmed person. Forty-two shootings have been put on the list since Assembly Bill 1506 took effect in July 2021. The attorney general had promised to complete the reviews within a year, but some reports have yet to be issued, causing concern among families of victims and legal experts.

News Source : Bay Area News Group

