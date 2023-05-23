“California chain-reaction crash” today : California chain-reaction crash leaves 3 dead and 5 injured.

California Chain-Reaction Crash Leaves 3 Dead and 5 Injured today 2023.

A chain-reaction crash on Highway 101 in Sunnyvale, California, involving six vehicles has left at least three people dead and five others injured. A northbound pickup truck crashed into the centre median wall, causing four other cars to collide with it. As three drivers got out of their cars, another car crashed into them, pushing two cars over the centre median wall into the southbound lanes. The cause of the initial crash is unknown and the victims’ identities have not yet been released.

