Paul Dennig Jr – California crash victim : Three dead in California crash, including Tyler Tolentino Rasay and Paul August Dennig Jr, third victim unidentified

A vehicle crash in Sunnyvale, California resulted in the deaths of three people and injuries to several others on Monday morning. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that the crash occurred on Highway 101. A red Ford pickup truck collided with a divider between exits for Fair Oaks and Lawrence Freeways, causing five other vehicles to collide while attempting to avoid the scene. Three drivers who had stopped and got out of their vehicles to assess damage and check on others were struck and killed when another vehicle crashed into the scene. The deceased were identified as Tyler Tolentino Rasay, 28, of South San Francisco, Paul August Dennig Jr, 24, and an unnamed third individual. Three others were injured and are receiving treatment at a hospital. The cause of the crash is under investigation and it is unclear whether alcohol or drugs played a role. All lanes were temporarily shut down for investigations, but have since been reopened.

News Source : Sravasti Dasgupta

