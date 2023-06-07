California Crime Spree Leaves 3 Dead and 9 Injured as Nguyen Pham and Phuc Pham are Remembered in Obituaries Following Random Stabbings and Assaults

Obituary: Nguyen Pham and Phuc Pham

Nguyen Pham and Phuc Pham were tragically killed in a recent crime spree in California. The incident resulted in three deaths and nine injuries.

The perpetrator of the crime stabbed and struck random victims, causing chaos and devastation in the local community.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families and friends of Nguyen Pham and Phuc Pham, as well as all those affected by this senseless act of violence.

