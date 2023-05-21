“California Exodus”: “Understanding the California and Bay Area Exodus Through 5 Informative Charts”

Bay Area Residents Fleeing High Housing Costs and Other Quality-of-Life Concerns

Since the start of the pandemic in 2020, Bay Area residents have been leaving the region in droves due to high housing costs, crime, and other quality-of-life concerns. As a result, the Bay Area’s population has decreased by roughly 3%, with many people taking advantage of remote work to move to less expensive parts of the state and country. This exodus has contributed to Austin, Texas, officially knocking off San Jose as the country’s 10th largest city. While the exodus is slowing, a falling population raises the prospect of a dreaded economic “doom loop.”

California’s Population is Declining

California’s population fell 1.2% between 2020 to 2022 to just over 39 million people. The exodus was just part of that trend, with a decline in births, an increase in deaths, and a pause in most international migration to the state as other factors.

Exorbitant Housing Costs are the Primary Reason for Leaving

While many have pointed to reasons ranging from homelessness to high taxes to political “wokeness,” experts and economists say that exorbitant housing costs outweigh the rest as the primary reason for leaving. Even as California’s population fell, the cost of housing continued to soar as the state’s notoriously tight housing supply failed to keep up with demand amid a pandemic home-buying spree and a surge of people dumping roommates to live on their own. The state’s median single-family home price has spiked 34% since the start of the pandemic to $815,340, according to the California Association of Realtors. At the same time, ex-Californians flocked to more affordable sunbelt states, which have undergone building booms in recent years.

The Golden State’s Loss is the Lone Star State’s Gain

In 2020, more than 100,000 Californians moved to Texas, roughly equivalent to the entire city of San Mateo decamping for the Lone Star state. Meanwhile, over 63,000 Californians left for Arizona. Nevada, Washington, and Florida were also top destinations for those leaving California.

People Fled to the Suburbs

The region’s preeminent cities have experienced the worst of the exodus since the pandemic began, with residents leaving by the thousands. Downtown areas, in particular, have seen some of the biggest declines, but few portions of major metros have been spared. Nearly every ZIP code in San Francisco, Oakland, and San Jose saw a net decline in numbers of households since the pandemic began. Meanwhile, hundreds more households, many whose members are no longer tied to offices and seeking out more living space, have poured into bucolic areas like San Ramon, Carmel, and portions of Sonoma County than have left.

How Bad is the Exodus Problem, Really?

The nine-county Bay Area region has lost a net 292,050 households since the pandemic began, according to data from the USPS. That’s a staggering toll which would spell financial ruin for the region if it persisted. But more recently, the pace of the exodus has slowed. In April, only around 4,000 more households left the region than entered. This new data could mean that “some of the dramatic changes that we saw during the pandemic were really one-time phenomena.”

Wealthier Workers Fled for Greener Pastures

As wealthy residents embraced the newfound freedom of remote work, many said goodbye to some of the Bay Area’s core counties, including Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco. Even so, the majority of people that departed were lower-income residents struggling to afford the region. But an increase in white-collar workers moving out since the start of the pandemic is beginning to strain local tax bases. A smaller tax base means less money for essential services at a time when the region’s largest cities are struggling to reinvigorate their emptied-out urban cores. The fear is that this could trigger a doom loop scenario for local downtowns, should property and sales tax revenues crater as workers see little reason to return to job centers.

News Source : Scooty Nickerson,Ethan Varian

Source Link :5 charts that explain the California and Bay Area exodus/