“California hospital window death” today : California man falls to death while in police custody after breaking hospital window with oxygen tank

Man dies after breaking California hospital window with oxygen tank while in police custody today 2023.
A man in police custody died in a Northern California hospital after breaking a window with a metal oxygen tank and falling from a ledge. The man was in custody for allegedly violating a court order and was taken to the hospital for a pre-existing medical condition. He was accused of assaulting an officer and a nurse with the oxygen tank before attempting to escape. His death is under investigation.
News Source : AP NEWS
