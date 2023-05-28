“California hospital window incident” today : Police detainee dies after breaking hospital window with oxygen tank and falling in California

Posted on May 28, 2023

Man Breaks Hospital Window with Oxygen Tank and Falls to His Death While in Police Custody in California today 2023.
A man in police custody has died after breaking a hospital window with an oxygen tank and falling off a ledge in Northern California. He was taken to hospital for a pre-existing medical condition following an alleged violation of a court order. The man is accused of assaulting an officer and a nurse with the oxygen tank before jumping from the ledge. The incident is under investigation.

News Source : Associated Press

