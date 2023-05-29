California hospital window today : Man dies after falling from California hospital window while in police custody for breaking it with an oxygen tank

Man dies in police custody after smashing hospital window with oxygen tank in California today 2023.

A man in police custody in San Jose, California, died after breaking a hospital window with an oxygen tank and falling off a ledge following an altercation with an officer and a nurse. The man was accused of assaulting an officer and threatening to hit the officer and a nurse with the oxygen tank. His death is under investigation.

News Source : Associated Press

