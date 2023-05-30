California man dies in Menno crash

“Henry Koens” is the focus keyword including victim name. : “California man dies in crash near Menno”

A crash near Menno last Tuesday afternoon resulted in the death of a California man, according to Dakota News Now. The crash occurred at the intersection of U.S. Highway 18 and U.S. Highway 81 just before 1 p.m. A 2008 Chevrolet Express was traveling south on U.S. Highway 81 while a 2022 Lincoln UT was traveling east on U.S. Highway 18. The Lincoln failed to stop at the stop sign and entered the intersection, resulting in a collision with the Chevrolet that caused both vehicles to enter the ditch. The deceased individual was identified as Henry Koens, a 92-year-old resident of Santa Maria, California. The driver of the Chevrolet, Gene Steffen, sustained minor injuries while both drivers were wearing their seatbelts. The South Dakota Highway Patrol is currently investigating the crash.

Read Full story : Names released in Hutchinson County fatal crash /

News Source : https://www.dakotanewsnow.com

Hutchinson County Fatal Crash Fatal Car Accident in Hutchinson County Tragic Car Crash in Hutchinson County Hutchinson County Car Accident Victims Road Safety in Hutchinson County