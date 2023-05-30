Henry Fred Koens, victim of fatal crash in Menno, South Dakota. : California man identified as fatal victim in South Dakota crash

A fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred at the intersection of U.S. Highways 81 and 18 in Hutchinson County on May 23 has been identified as claiming the life of Henry Fred Koens, a 92-year-old man from Santa Maria, California. The South Dakota Department of Public Safety reported that Koens was the sole occupant of a 2022 Lincoln UT vehicle traveling east on Highway 18 when he failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with a 2008 Chevrolet Express van driven by Gene H. Steffen, 60, of Hartington, Nebraska. Both vehicles entered the ditch, with Koens pronounced dead and Steffen suffering minor injuries. The South Dakota Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.

News Source : Mitchell Republic

