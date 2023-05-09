California police custody death settlement : Man’s Death in Police Custody Results in California Paying $24 Million Settlement

Man’s Death in Police Custody: California to Pay $24 Million Settlement

The state of California has agreed to pay a $24 million civil rights settlement to the family of Edward Bronstein, who died in police custody after multiple officers restrained him while trying to take a blood sample. Seven California Highway Patrol officers and a nurse were charged with involuntary manslaughter earlier this year in connection with Bronstein’s death. The Los Angeles County coroner said Bronstein’s death was caused by “acute methamphetamine intoxication during restraint by law enforcement.” The officers could face up to four years in prison if convicted.

Bronstein’s death prompted the CHP to change its policies to prevent officers “from using techniques or transport methods that involve a substantial risk of positional asphyxia,” and additional training was ordered for uniformed officers. This settlement is the largest civil rights settlement of its kind by the state of California and the second largest nationally since the city of Minneapolis paid $27 million in the George Floyd case.

News Source : PBS NewsHour

Source Link :California to pay $24 million settlement in death of man in police custody/