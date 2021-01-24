california resident dies after vaccine : california resident dies several hours after receiving covid-19 vaccine
A California resident who was vaccinated against COVID-19 died just hours later — and authorities are trying to find out why.
The Placer County Sheriff’s Office announced the death and the investigation Saturday in a Facebook post, but gave few details.
— Tony White (@TonyUbiquitymme) January 24, 2021
Tony White @TonyUbiquitymme A California resident who was vaccinated against COVID-19 died just hours later — and authorities are trying to find out why. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office announced the death and the investigation Saturday in a Facebook post, but gave few details.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.