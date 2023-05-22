California river victim : Body of 4-year-old boy found in California river, sister died in the incident

Body of 4-Year-Old Boy Found in California River, Sister Also Dies in Tragic Accident

The body of a 4-year-old boy was discovered in a California river on Monday, one day after his 8-year-old sister died after being swept away by the current, according to authorities. The boy’s body was found by a search team in the Kings River, roughly 1.75 miles downstream from where he and his sister had entered the water. The river has been closed to recreational use due to high water levels. The children were not wearing life jackets and had entered the water with their mother and another adult while trying to climb onto a rock. Signs warning of hazardous conditions have been posted along the Kings and San Joaquin rivers since March 14.

News Source : Associated Press

