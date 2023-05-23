“California school shooting” today : California Shooting Claims 3 Lives and Injures 1 at Saugus High School; Suspect Apprehended – The Guardian Obituaries

California Shooting Leaves 3 Dead and 1 Hospitalized at Saugus High School; Suspect Apprehended – The Guardian Reports today 2023.

The 16-year-old suspect in the Saugus High School shooting in California has died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Nathaniel Tennosuke Berhow opened fire on his classmates on his birthday, shooting five others before turning the gun on himself. One student died and three others were injured but are recovering in hospital. Authorities are still searching for a motive for the shooting.

