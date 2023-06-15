California teenager loses leg after suspected DUI driver crashes into him: Gelvy Ortiz remains hospitalized

by: Vivian Chow, Carlos Saucedo

A suspected drunk driver crashed into an 18-year-old California teenager, Gelvy Ortiz, at a Santa Monica bus stop, causing injuries that led to the amputation of his left leg. The accident occurred on June 2. Gelvy remains hospitalized at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, with doctors still trying to save his right leg. The youngest of four brothers who immigrated from Guatemala to the US, Gelvy was a bright student, excelled in soccer and had planned to join the US Army after graduating from West Adams Preparatory High School. A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to help the Ortiz family with medical bills and expenses. The family is also seeking justice for Gelvy, as the suspected DUI driver, John Edward Alevizos, posted bail shortly after his arrest.

Gelvy Ortiz became an amputee and remains hospitalized after a suspected drunk driver struck him in Santa Monica on June 2, 2023. (Ortiz Family)

Gelvy’s mother had passed away from breast cancer when the siblings were young, leaving them orphaned. The family had been working hard to support each other, but Gelvy’s injury has now left his brothers unable to work as they care for him. Despite the challenges, the Ortiz family remains determined to overcome any obstacles that come their way.