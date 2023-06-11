California woman dies after fall at Three Sisters Falls hiking trail, Sarah Louise Crocker identified as victim

Sarah Louise Crocker : California Woman Dies After Falling at Three Sisters Falls Hiking Trail, Sarah Louise Crocker Identified as Victim

A California woman named Sarah Louise Crocker, 48, died on Thursday after falling from a ledge at Three Sisters Falls, a popular hiking trail in the Cleveland National Forest located in an unincorporated area of Descanso. According to a news release from the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office, Crocker and four teenagers were hiking along the ledge of one of the waterfalls when one of the teens slipped. Crocker attempted to prevent the girl from falling over the ledge, but both of them fell and suffered severe injuries. Crocker died at the scene while the 15-year-old was taken to the hospital by helicopter with serious injuries that were not considered life-threatening. The U.S. Forest Service website describes Three Sisters Falls as an “often crowded, yet challenging” hiking area that contains three large waterfalls. Fatalities are rare, but the sheriff’s department responds to multiple injuries and rescues in the area every year.

Read Full story : Woman dies at popular hiking area while trying to aid teen girl who slipped – KIRO 7 News Seattle /

News Source : Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

