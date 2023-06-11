California woman dies after fall at Three Sisters Falls, Sarah Louise Crocker identified as victim

Sarah Louise Crocker : California woman dies in hiking accident at Three Sisters Falls

A 48-year-old woman named Sarah Louise Crocker from Ladera Beach, California, died on Thursday after falling from a ledge at Three Sisters Falls, a popular hiking trail located in the Cleveland National Forest near Descanso, California. According to reports, Crocker was hiking with four teenagers when one of them slipped on the ledge of one of the waterfalls. She attempted to prevent the girl from falling, but both of them fell and suffered severe injuries. Crocker drowned after suffering from “multiple blunt-force injuries,” particularly in the chest and right pelvis area. The 15-year-old teen was taken to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries to her neck and back. Three Sisters Falls is described as an “often crowded, yet challenging” hiking area with three large waterfalls, and the area sees multiple injuries and rescues every year. Fatalities are rare, but have occurred in the past.

