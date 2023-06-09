Californian Hunter B. Fraser, aged 44, intended to trek 40 kilometers and set up camp within Olympic National Park.







Hiker Hunter B. Fraser Goes Missing in Olympic National Park

Hunter B. Fraser, a 44-year-old resident of California, had planned to embark on a 40-kilometer hike and camp for two nights within the Olympic National Park. According to a statement from the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office, he parked his car at the Deer Ridge Trailhead on Monday before disappearing until the afternoon of the same day. He was later found west of the Deer Park Campground.