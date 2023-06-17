Call centre employee attacked with baseball bat and hockey stick, two booked in Mohali

Alisha Parashar – victim : Call centre employee attacked with baseball bat and hockey stick, two identified persons booked in Mohali

The police have booked two identified persons a day after a call centre employee was brutally attacked with a baseball bat and hockey stick by men outside her house in the wee hours of Friday. A case has been registered at Industrial Area phase-1 police station under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (act done by several persons with common intent) of Indian Penal Code (IPC). Alisha Parashar, the victim who resides in Phase-1, Mohali, suffered fractures in both hands and is currently receiving treatment at the female surgery ward of Phase-6 civil hospital. In her statement to police, she suspected the role of a woman, with whom her sister had an argument, to be behind the attack. Police are investigating the matter and have questioned a few women regarding this. A picture included in the article shows Alisha Parashar.

News Source : HT Correspondent

