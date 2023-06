Tragic Car Accident Claims the Life of Hillsdale College Graduate Calli Townsend

On Monday evening, a terrible car accident resulted in the loss of a woman’s life. The victim has been identified as Calli Townsend, a graduate of Hillsdale College. Sources report that she passed away due to injuries sustained in the catastrophic collision.

