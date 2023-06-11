Calls for violence by Trump’s supporters ahead of court appearance in Miami

Donald J. Trump : Calls for violence by Trump allies ahead of court appearance in Miami

The indictment of former President Donald J. Trump by the federal government has sparked a wave of violent calls to action from his supporters, causing concern among observers about a potential warlike atmosphere as he prepares to appear in court in Miami on Tuesday. Trump’s close allies, including a member of Congress, have described the indictment as an act of war and called for retribution. Many of his base, who are known to carry weapons, have echoed these calls on social media and in public remarks. Experts on political violence warn that such rhetoric can lead to attacks against people or institutions when left unchecked. Despite whatever security precautions are taken for Trump’s appearance on Tuesday, security experts believe that the threats and rhetoric are unlikely to subside and will likely become more pronounced as the case moves forward and the 2024 election nears.

