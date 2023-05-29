Calvin Felton: Victim in Tangipahoa Parish Shooting

Calvin Felton (victim) : Shooting in Tangipahoa leaves Calvin Felton dead

A young man named Calvin Felton, 18, was found shot in the stomach and later pronounced dead in the yard of a home on Martin Luther King Drive in the Village of Tangipahoa on Sunday, May 28. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting and asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-554-5245 or visit www.tangicrimestoppers.com. The investigation is ongoing. WAFB holds the copyright to this article.

News Source : https://www.wafb.com

