Calvin Goode Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Calvin Goode, often called the soft-spoken ‘conscience’ of Phoenix’s City Council has Died .
Calvin Goode, often called the soft-spoken ‘conscience’ of Phoenix’s City Council has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 3. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
"Calvin Goode, often called the soft-spoken 'conscience' of Phoenix's City Council has passed away… Goode found a stronger voice in urging Phoenix preservation, finding support to grant preservation of buildings & create historic neighborhood overlays." https://t.co/mqR9XgKHuR pic.twitter.com/LEczfwFiBQ
— AZ History (@azhistory) January 4, 2021
AZ History @azhistory “Calvin Goode, often called the soft-spoken ‘conscience’ of Phoenix’s City Council has passed away… Goode found a stronger voice in urging Phoenix preservation, finding support to grant preservation of buildings & create historic neighborhood overlays.” https://buff.ly/37JNoqM
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.